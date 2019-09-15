Canadiens' Victor Mete: On top pair to open camp
Mete lined up with Shea Weber during the Canadiens' first practice session Friday, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
After a brief demotion to AHL Laval at the end of November last season, Mete played well in his return to Montreal, including many minutes alongside Weber on the team's top defensive pairing. He failed to score a goal in 71 games, but had 13 assists and was plus-17 while averaging 17:46 of ice time while playing against opponents' top line most nights. Mete is a gifted skater, who can initiate offense with his speed and by moving the puck out of his own end, but is still looking for his first goal after 120 games in the NHL -- the longest such slump in the league. As such, he worked closely this summer with skills coach Tim Turk, who specializes in shooting.
