Mete had one shot on net and one blocked shot over 9:47 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Stars.

This was the third time in the last seven games Mete has played fewer than 10 minutes. The 19-year-old was a surprise revelation in training camp, when he earned a spot on the top pair and a regular gig on the second-unit power play when the season opened. But his stock has dropped since. He's regularly skating on the third pair and has played a total of 57 seconds on the power play over the last five games. He's not going to develop with such minimal TOI, but that's usually what happens when a young guy is paired with a veteran-loving coach like Claude Julien.