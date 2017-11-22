Canadiens' Victor Mete: Playing time slipping
Mete had one shot on net and one blocked shot over 9:47 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Stars.
This was the third time in the last seven games Mete has played fewer than 10 minutes. The 19-year-old was a surprise revelation in training camp, when he earned a spot on the top pair and a regular gig on the second-unit power play when the season opened. But his stock has dropped since. He's regularly skating on the third pair and has played a total of 57 seconds on the power play over the last five games. He's not going to develop with such minimal TOI, but that's usually what happens when a young guy is paired with a veteran-loving coach like Claude Julien.
More News
-
Canadiens' Victor Mete: Here to stay in NHL•
-
Canadiens' Victor Mete: Hands out power-play assist Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Victor Mete: Promoted on power play•
-
Canadiens' Victor Mete: Dropped to third pair•
-
Canadiens' Victor Mete: Makes NHL debut•
-
Canadiens' Victor Mete: Makes roster, will play Opening Night•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...