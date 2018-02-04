Mete had a power-play assist, one shot and two blocked shots over 15:43 of ice time in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Senators.

Mete has recorded power-play assists in two consecutive games and had several nice rushes into the offensive zone Sunday. The 19-year-old is here to stay in Montreal and no longer is head coach Claude Julien limiting his ice time. In the 17 games leading up to his break to play in the World Junior Championships, Mete averaged 12:06 TOI. In the 10 games since his return, the kid is averaging 15:58. With the organization shifting its goals to next season, there should be no reason to limit Mete's playing time.