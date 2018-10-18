Canadiens' Victor Mete: Practices Thursday
Mete (hand) took part in Thursday's practice session, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
There was initial concerns that Mete re-injured the same hand that ended up 2018-19 campaign, but it appears the blueliner suffered no long-term damage. The fact that he was a full participant at practice bodes well for his availability against the Senators on Saturday.
