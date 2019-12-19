Canadiens' Victor Mete: Practices Wednesday
Mete (ankle) practiced with teammates for a third straight day while wearing a non-contact jersey, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Mete continues to progress from injury but has not taken a hit during practice. That suggests he may not be ready to go Thursday when the Canadiens face the Flames in Calgary.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.