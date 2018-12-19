Mete was on the second defensive pair with Jeff Petry at Tuesday's practice, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Mete was called up from AHL Laval on Monday, replacing Noah Juulsen who was sent down, and we expect him to be in the active lineup Wednesday night in Colorado. Coach Claude Julien hasn't decided yet on the configuration of his roster, but the defensive alignment at practice suggests Mete is in for a bump in ice time. The 20-year-old blueliner was given just 12:21 of ice time in his final game before being sent down. Mete played about 25 minutes per game and in all situations for the Rocket, and he's ready to apply at the NHL level what he learned in the AHL. "A lot of the practices there were a lot of battling drills and that's kind of what they wanted me to work on was battles in tight and D zone. That's pretty much I would say 90 per cent of the practices is one-on-one battles down there. I thought it helped me out a lot and I can just add it to my game now," said Mete.