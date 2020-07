Mete (foot) was a full participant in Monday's training camp session, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Prior to the league shutdown, Mete missed nine games due to his foot injury and was expected to miss the rest of the regular season. With the defender now fully fit, he figures to slot into a top-four role on the blue line. Considering he tallied just 11 points in 51 games this year, fantasy players shouldn't be banking on him to produce offensively in the playoffs.