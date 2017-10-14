Mete skated on the first-unit power play during Friday's practice, Stu Cowan of Hockey Inside Out reports.

Mete, who was promoted from the second-unit power play, took the spot of Alex Galchenyuk, who missed practice with the flu. Whether or not Galchenyuk, who has been demoted to the fourth line, is off the power play completely is not known, but head coach Claude Julien has apparently seen enough of having four forwards on a power play that's 0-for-14 to start the season. Mete is expected to line up with the first unit Saturday night when the Canadiens host the Maple Leafs.