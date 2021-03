Mete had an assist, two shots on goal and one hit in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over Vancouver.

Mete's offensive foray around the Canucks' net led to Tomas Tatar's sixth goal of the season. It was Mete's first point in eight games this season. He was back in the lineup after being a three-game healthy scratch. The 22-year-old Ontario native has rotated in on the third pair with Xavier Ouellet since Ben Chiarot suffered a hand injury that is estimated to keep him out until late April.