Canadiens' Victor Mete: Ready to go Monday
Mete (ankle) will be activated from IR and play in Monday's road game against the Jets, Dan Robertson of TSN 690 reports.
Mete hasn't played since Nov. 30 against the Flyers when he suffered this injury, but he'll return after a 10-game hiatus. The 21-year-old doesn't have major fantasy upside with just three goals and five assists over 26 games, but he still has a plus-6 rating and 32 blocked shots.
