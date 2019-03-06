Canadiens' Victor Mete: Records two assists
Mete provided a pair of helpers in a 3-1 win over the Kings on Tuesday.
Mete has three assists in his last three games, and he's up to 11 assists in 56 contests this season. Mete's still searching for his first NHL goal, having skated in 104 career games without finding twine. His two-assist outburst aside, Mete likely won't produce many points, although he has 78 blocked shots this year.
