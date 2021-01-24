Mete would have been active Saturday if Paul Byron was inactive, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Byron was nursing a sore foot, courtesy of a Shea Weber slapshot in Thursday's game, which made his status uncertain entering Saturday's game. Instead of calling up Michael Frolik from the taxi squad, a move that would have put Montreal over the salary cap, head coach Claude Julien had Mete ready to fill in. The defenseman was set to be active for the first time this season and likely would have been used as a forward. "He could because we've done that before," head coach Claude Julien said before the game. "There was a time there where I've had to put Victor up on the wing and he played a few shifts." Mete is the lone member of the 21-man roster to not appear in a game.