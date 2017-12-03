Mete had an assist, six blocked shots and finished at plus-5 over 16:58 of ice time in Saturday's 10-1 win over the Red Wings. The assist was the 19-year-old's first point in the last 10 games.

Mete's playing time had slipped over a two-week stretch, which included a pair of healthy scratches, however, he was activated for games Thursday and Saturday -- both wins -- taking the spot of Joe Morrow. With such a big cushion Saturday, Mete was part of a regular rotation of the defensive pairs and had his most ice time since the early weeks of the season. Head coach Claude Julien earlier acknowledged the drop in ice time, saying the rookie hadn't held up well against opponents' top lines or experienced forwards, so that coach had to pick his spots with the Ontario native. It had been presumed that Mete would head back to juniors when David Schlemko was ready to play, but the Canadiens instead waived Brandon Davidson. He still may end up in juniors as Montreal currently is carrying eight defensemen, but Mete remains with the team for now.