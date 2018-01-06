Mete, who participated in the world juniors, will rejoin the Canadiens on Friday, Sportsnet reports.

Mete had been playing for Canada, which took home the gold medal with a 3-1 win over Sweden on Friday. The Ontario native produced three points for his country, including a helper in the championship game. As noted in this latest report, Mete would've returned to his junior club -- the OHL's London Knights -- had it not been for Habs GM Marc Bergevin courting him back to Montreal.