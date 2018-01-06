Canadiens' Victor Mete: Returning to Habs with gold medal
Mete, who participated in the world juniors, will rejoin the Canadiens on Friday, Sportsnet reports.
Mete had been playing for Canada, which took home the gold medal with a 3-1 win over Sweden on Friday. The Ontario native produced three points for his country, including a helper in the championship game. As noted in this latest report, Mete would've returned to his junior club -- the OHL's London Knights -- had it not been for Habs GM Marc Bergevin courting him back to Montreal.
