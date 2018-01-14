Canadiens' Victor Mete: Returns from World Juniors
Mete had an assist, two shots on net, two blocks and a plus-2 over 17:35 of ice time in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Boston.
This was Mete's first game back after participating in the World Junior Hockey Championship, and the rookie adjusted well to the pace of the NHL. His impact on the game included a huge defensive play in overtime, catching up to David Pastrnak on a breakaway and blocking his shot. Montreal general manager Marc Bergevin said the plan is to keep the 19-year-old defenseman up with the parent club for the remainder of the season.
