Canadiens' Victor Mete: Returns on third pair
Mete returned to action Tuesday after missing two games due to a hand injury. He had two shots and blocked one over 14:41 of ice time in a 3-2 win over the Flames.
Mete skated on the third pair, and his ice time was a low among Montreal's blueliners, which probably had something to do with him returning from injury. Normally, he's on the top pair with Jeff Petry and getting some power-play ice time.
