Mete (undisclosed) has returned to Montreal to undergo further evaluation and won't be in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Bruins, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The 19-year-old blueliner's absence will test the Canadiens' depth at defense, but it won't impact many fantasy lineups, as he's only tallied seven assists in 49 games this campaign. A more definitive timeline for Mete's recovery should be established after his meeting with Montreal's training staff.