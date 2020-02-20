Canadiens' Victor Mete: Ruled out next two games
Mete (lower body) will be sidelined for the Habs' next two contests, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Mete was stuck in a 17-game goal drought prior to getting hurt and managed just two assists over that stretch. The blueliner has already set a career high in goals (four) and needs just three more points to top his 13-point 2018-19 campaign. With Mete unavailable, Christian Folin will return to the lineup for the first time since Feb. 6 against Anaheim.
