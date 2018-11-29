Mete was reassigned to AHL Laval on Thursday.

Mete has compiled 11 assists to complement a plus-11 rating over 72 career games in a Habs sweater. However, with captain Shea Weber having returned from a knee injury, the depth defenseman is no longer needed at the top level. Mete remains a logical option to return to the big club if -- or more likely, when -- injuries occur on the back line.