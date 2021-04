Mete was waived by the Canadiens on Sunday, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.

Mete has suited up in just 14 games this season, recording four points and 10 blocked shots. The 22-year-old has 185 NHL games under his belt, and he carries a mere $785,000 cap hit this season. In turn, it wouldn't be surprising if a team claims him on waivers. Otherwise, Mete likely will land on the Canadiens' taxi squad.