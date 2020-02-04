Play

Mete (illness) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Devils, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Mete and Jordan Weal will stay at the hotel during this road contest, as they're both under the weather. Christian Folin will slot into the bottom pairing in Mete's place. This move doesn't impact fantasy gamers much, as Mete has nine points through 44 games.

