Canadiens' Victor Mete: Skates Friday
Mete (ankle) skated Friday for the second time since being injured, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Mete and Jesperi Kotkaniemi (concussion) skated by themselves Friday, signalling each player's pending return. Mete has been sidelined since Nov. 30, but now the Canadiens are discussing him being on the road trip that begins next week in Western Canada. "Those two guys, a decision will be made probably tomorrow [Saturday] night in letting us know whether they're going to join us on this road trip or not," Montreal head coach Claude Julien said. Mete has three goals and five assists while plus-6 through 26 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.