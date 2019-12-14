Mete (ankle) skated Friday for the second time since being injured, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Mete and Jesperi Kotkaniemi (concussion) skated by themselves Friday, signalling each player's pending return. Mete has been sidelined since Nov. 30, but now the Canadiens are discussing him being on the road trip that begins next week in Western Canada. "Those two guys, a decision will be made probably tomorrow [Saturday] night in letting us know whether they're going to join us on this road trip or not," Montreal head coach Claude Julien said. Mete has three goals and five assists while plus-6 through 26 games.