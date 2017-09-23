Canadiens' Victor Mete: Skating on top pair
Mete has been paired on the blue line with Shea Weber since the start of training camp, Stu Cowan of Hockey Inside Out reports.
The 19-year-old Mete, a fourth-round draft pick (100th overall) in the 2016 draft, impressed head coach Claude Julien during developmental camp and is getting ample playing time during preseason games. At 5-foot-9, 184 pounds, Mete reminds Julien of Torey Krug, a player he coached in Boston. He's not big but brings a lot to the team in terms of his ability to carry the puck. It's unlikely Mete lands a coveted roster spot with the Canadiens, but Julien was not pleased with some of the team's younger players following a loss Thursday, suggesting a possible path to Montreal for Mete. In 50 games last season with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League, Mete posted 15 goals and 29 assists with a plus-36 rating.
