Mete will start Thursday's game against the Flames, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Mete had been a healthy scratch for the last 10 games, but he'll step onto the ice for the injured Ben Chiarot, who left Wednesday's game with a hand injury. In five games played, Mete has two shots, four hits, seven blocked shots and six PIM. He's expected to skate on the third pair.