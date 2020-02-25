Play

Mete (lower body) won't play in Tuesday's game against Vancouver and is listed on injured reserve per the NHL's media site.

Mete will miss his third straight games while dealing with the lower-body issue. His placement on injured reserve will keep him out at least a week, meaning the defenseman will miss another two more games at least. With Mete sidelined, Christian Folin is expected to round out the lineup on the back end.

