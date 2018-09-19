Mete scored a goal on three shots in Monday's preseason game against the Devils.

Mete crept up from the point and one-timed a pretty pass from Michael Chaput for the first of Montreal's three third-period goals. The 22-year-old Mete had 20:53 of ice time and is expected to have a bigger role, likely a top-4 spot on the blueline, in his second season in the NHL.