Mete will be out of the lineup for six weeks with a fractured finger.

Barring a strong run of wins by his teammates, Mete's season is likely over as he won't be back until the postseason has begun -- the Habs are a long shot to make the playoffs. Prior to getting hurt, the defenseman was bogged down in an 11-game pointless streak, during which he managed a mere eight shots, 16 blocks and two PIM. In the meantime, Jordie Benn figures to continue deputizing in Mete's stead.