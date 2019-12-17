Play

Mete (ankle) practiced Monday for the first time since being injured but wore a non-contact jersey, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

That Mete traveled with the club for its four-game swing through Western Canada suggests the defenseman will return at some point. Montreal kicks off the trip Tuesday in Vancouver, followed by games Thursday (Calgary), Saturday (Edmonton) and Monday (Winnipeg).

