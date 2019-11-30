Play

Mete (lower body) won't make the trip to Boston for Sunday's matchup with the Bruins, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

The Canadiens have yet to release any details regarding the severity of Mete's lower-body injury, but he'll miss Sunday's game at a minimum. Brett Kulak or Mike Reilly will replace Mete in the lineup against Boston.

