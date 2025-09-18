The Canadiens announced Thursday that Arseneau is rehabbing a small injury, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Arseneau hasn't yet made his NHL debut, but he'll likely get some time to develop with the Canadiens if he can return to full health during training camp. He seems like a long shot to make the Opening Night roster and will likely head back to the AHL ahead of the regular season. He made 41 appearances with AHL Laval last year and logged four goals, nine assists and 69 PIM.