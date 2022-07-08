Rohrer was selected 75th overall by the Canadiens in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

The analytics team was big on Rohrer heading into the draft and it's easy to see why. With an early September birthday, Rohrer was eligible for the proceedings by just a handful of days. A native of Austria who played a spent a good amount of time playing in Switzerland, Rohrer crossed the pond this past season and posted 25 goals and 48 points in 64 games for OHL Ottawa. Rohrer -- who stands 5-foot-11 and weighs about 170 pounds -- needs to bulk up in the coming years, but he has excellent hands and displays remarkable creativity with the puck on his stick. In short, Rohrer is the type of potential long-term upside pick all NHL clubs should be attempting to acquire throughout the draft. Kudos to Montreal for an excellent selection.