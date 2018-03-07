Canadiens' Will Bitten: Agrees entry-level deal
Bitten signed a three-year, entry-level contract Wednesday.
The 19-year-old forward was a third-round pick in 2016 and is currently in the midst of his fourth Ontario Hockey League season. Over 58 games with Hamilton, Bitten has demonstrated his offensive talents by logging 19 goals and 61 points. Bitten can be expected to join Montreal's AHL affiliate in Laval upon the conclusion of the OHL season and will likely play there during the 2018-19 campaign, as well.
