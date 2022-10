Trudeau signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Montreal on Friday.

Trudeau can make $750,000 annually in the NHL, $80,000 per season in the AHL, or $10,500 for each campaign at the Junior level. He also received a $92,500 signing bonus. Montreal took him at No. 113 of the 2021 draft. He had eight goals and 44 points in 68 QMJHL games last season.