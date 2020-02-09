Canadiens' Xavier Ouellet: Active for Saturday's win
Ouellet had an assist, two shots, two hits and a blocked shot over 10:38 of ice time in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.
Ouellet picked up the primary assist on Marco Scandella's goal late in the third period that sent the game into overtime. It was Ouellet's first game since being called up from AHL Laval on Thursday, and he filled in for Christian Folin on the third pairing. Ouellet and Folin were called up this week while Montreal dealt with an injury to Shea Weber (lower body) and an illness to Victor Mete. Given that Mete has played the last two games, either Ouellet or Folin may be sent back this week. The one that doesn't will likely stick around until Weber is ready to play.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.