Ouellet had an assist, two shots, two hits and a blocked shot over 10:38 of ice time in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Ouellet picked up the primary assist on Marco Scandella's goal late in the third period that sent the game into overtime. It was Ouellet's first game since being called up from AHL Laval on Thursday, and he filled in for Christian Folin on the third pairing. Ouellet and Folin were called up this week while Montreal dealt with an injury to Shea Weber (lower body) and an illness to Victor Mete. Given that Mete has played the last two games, either Ouellet or Folin may be sent back this week. The one that doesn't will likely stick around until Weber is ready to play.