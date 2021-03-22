Ouellet was reassigned to the taxi squad Sunday, CapFriendly reports.
Ouellet has gone scoreless in three NHL games this season. The 27-year-old blueliner will continue shifting between the taxi squad and active roster as a healthy scratch or bottom-pair defenseman.
