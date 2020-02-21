Canadiens' Xavier Ouellet: Dealt bad injury news
Ouellet suffered a concussion during Thursday's overtime win over the Capitals, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Ouellet departed in the first period after skating in just two shifts in the game, as he was hit into the boards head-first by Garnet Hathaway. The 26-year-old will now be placed in the league's concussion protocol, and he'll have to gain clearance before re-entering the lineup. Expect another update in the coming days, but at this point, it's unlikely that Ouellet suits up in Saturday's game against Ottawa.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.