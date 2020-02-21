Ouellet suffered a concussion during Thursday's overtime win over the Capitals, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Ouellet departed in the first period after skating in just two shifts in the game, as he was hit into the boards head-first by Garnet Hathaway. The 26-year-old will now be placed in the league's concussion protocol, and he'll have to gain clearance before re-entering the lineup. Expect another update in the coming days, but at this point, it's unlikely that Ouellet suits up in Saturday's game against Ottawa.