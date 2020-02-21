Ouellet suffered an upper-body injury and won't return to Thursday's game against the Capitals, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The 26-year-old went head-first into the boards after he was crunched by Garnet Hathaway in the first period. Ouellet was forced to leave after seeing just 1:04 of ice time in the game. The team will roll with five defensemen for the remainder of the contest, and expect an update on Ouellet's health prior to Saturday's game against Ottawa.