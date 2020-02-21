Canadiens' Xavier Ouellet: Done for night
Ouellet suffered an upper-body injury and won't return to Thursday's game against the Capitals, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The 26-year-old went head-first into the boards after he was crunched by Garnet Hathaway in the first period. Ouellet was forced to leave after seeing just 1:04 of ice time in the game. The team will roll with five defensemen for the remainder of the contest, and expect an update on Ouellet's health prior to Saturday's game against Ottawa.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.