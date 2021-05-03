Ouellet was demoted to AHL Laval on Monday.

Ouellet's reassignment to the minors could be an indication that Shea Weber (upper body) will be available against Toronto on Monday. In limited appearances for the Habs this year, the 27-year-old Ouellet registered 15 hits, seven blocks and three shots while averaging just 13:54 of ice time. Ouellet is under contract for one more season with Montreal but it's hard to see a path to a full-time NHL gig for him at this point.