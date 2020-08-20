Ouellet produced a shorthanded assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Flyers in Game 5.

Ouellet helped out on Joel Armia's shorthanded tally in the first period. The 27-year-old Ouellet has just the one assist to go with 14 PIM, 21 hits, 20 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through nine postseason games. He plays a limited role on the third pairing and shouldn't attract much attention from fantasy managers.