Canadiens' Xavier Ouellet: Headed to Laval
Ouellet cleared waivers and will report to AHL Laval, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Ouelett was cleared off the roster for the expected return of Noah Juulsen, who has missed eight games with a facial fracture. The Rocket will now roster three defensemen that began the season in the NHL -- Ouellet, Karl Alzner and Victor Mete.
