Canadiens' Xavier Ouellet: Healthy scratch Saturday
Ouellet was held out of the active lineup against Vegas on Saturday, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Ouelett was a healthy scratch for the first time this season, clearing the way for David Schlemko to make his season debut. He had performed respectably over the first 16 games, but was holding the spot for the more seasoned Schlemko, who spent the first part of the season rehabbing a knee injury suffered during training camp. Ouelett had three assists, 26 blocked shots, 29 hits and was minus-1 over averaging 17: 22 of ice time per game.
