Canadiens' Xavier Ouellet: Helps roster chances with two-goal game
Ouellet scored twice on three shots and added a plus-4 rating in Monday's 5-1 preseason win over Toronto.
Ouellet's fighting for a roster spot with Montreal, so this breakout effort couldn't have come at a better time. The 25-year-old blueliner failed to light the lamp in 45 appearances with the Red Wings last season, and he has just five goals in 141 career regular-season NHL appearances.
