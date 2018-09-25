Canadiens' Xavier Ouellet: Helps roster chances with two-goal game

Ouellet scored twice on three shots and added a plus-4 rating in Monday's 5-1 preseason win over Toronto.

Ouellet's fighting for a roster spot with Montreal, so this breakout effort couldn't have come at a better time. The 25-year-old blueliner failed to light the lamp in 45 appearances with the Red Wings last season, and he has just five goals in 141 career regular-season NHL appearances.