Ouellet agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with Montreal on Monday.

Ouellet logged just 19 games with the Habs this season, in which he tallied three helpers, 32 shots and 13 PIM while averaging a mere 17:01 of ice time. The blueliner was significantly more productive with AHL Laval, where he notched seven goals and 21 assists in 47 contests. The 25-year-old will likely have a hard time breaking into the lineup over Noah Juulsen, Brett Kulak or Victor Mete and figures to spend the bulk of the year in the minors.