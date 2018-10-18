Canadiens' Xavier Ouellet: Leads Habs in blocked shots

Ouellet had three blocked shots and one hit over 17:03 of ice time in Wednesday's 3-2 win over St. Louis.

Ouellet surprisingly claimed one of the six starting spots on the blue line while a healthy Karl Alzner has watched five of the first six games from seats. The 25-year-old Ouellet has found a niche role protecting goalie Carey Price, blocking a team-high 11 shots, nearly two per game. That's a much greater pace than the 1.04 he averaged in 141 games played with Detroit over the last five seasons.