Canadiens' Xavier Ouellet: Leads Habs in blocked shots
Ouellet had three blocked shots and one hit over 17:03 of ice time in Wednesday's 3-2 win over St. Louis.
Ouellet surprisingly claimed one of the six starting spots on the blue line while a healthy Karl Alzner has watched five of the first six games from seats. The 25-year-old Ouellet has found a niche role protecting goalie Carey Price, blocking a team-high 11 shots, nearly two per game. That's a much greater pace than the 1.04 he averaged in 141 games played with Detroit over the last five seasons.
