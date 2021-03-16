Ouellet had three hits, two blocked shots and two PIM over 13:12 of ice time in Monday's 4-2 win over the Jets.
Ouellet was added to the active roster, replacing Victor Mete, on the Canadiens' third pairing. It was his first game of the season with the NHL club after playing eight games with AHL Laval.
