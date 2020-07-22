Ouellet (undisclosed) is skating for the first time since training camp started Wednesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

It isn't clear what kept Ouellet sidelined up until this point, but the fact he's now skating indicates he should be an option for the Canadiens once postseason play gets underway. However, he'll be a longshot to crack the lineup during Montreal's qualifying round matchup with the Penguins after getting into just 12 games with the big club during the regular season.