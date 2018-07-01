Canadiens' Xavier Ouellet: Pens two-year deal with Montreal

Ouellet agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with the Canadiens on Sunday. He'll make $700,000 at the NHL level with the rate set at $275,000 if the defenseman ends up in the AHL.

Ouellet has a guaranteed salary of $350,000 for the upcoming season. Selected by the Red Wings in the second round (48th overall) of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft, the Frenchman simply didn't leave a positive impression on the big bosses in Motown, but he'll be given a fresh start with a Canadiens club that ranked 25th in goals allowed (3.11 per game) last year.