Canadiens' Xavier Ouellet: Placed on waivers
Ouellet was placed on waivers by Montreal on Thursday for the purpose of reassignment, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Ouellet was on the opening-night roster last season and played 19 games for Montreal before finishing up with AHL Laval. If not claimed by another NHL team by noon Friday, Ouellet will report to Laval to open the 2019-20 season.
