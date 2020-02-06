Play

Montreal recalled Ouellet from AHL Laval on Thursday.

Shea Weber (undisclosed) and Victor Mete (illness) are both considered questionable for Thursday's matchup with Anaheim, so Ouellet will be on hand to round out the Canadiens' depth at defense against the Ducks. The 26-year-old has notched 24 points in 39 AHL appearances this season.

