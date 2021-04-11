Ouellet was recalled from AHL Laval to the taxi squad Sunday, per CapFriendly.
Ouellet has played just three NHL games this season. Instead, the 27-year-old has suited up in 13 AHL games, recording two goals and an assist. He'll practice and travel with the big club for now.
More News
-
Canadiens' Xavier Ouellet: Sent to AHL affiliate•
-
Canadiens' Xavier Ouellet: Bounced to taxi squad•
-
Canadiens' Xavier Ouellet: Recalled from taxi squad•
-
Canadiens' Xavier Ouellet: Descends to taxi squad•
-
Canadiens' Xavier Ouellet: Rises from taxi squad•
-
Canadiens' Xavier Ouellet: Reverts to taxi squad•